Milton-Freewater pedestrian injured by impaired driver in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE — A Milton-Freewater woman was injured Sunday night when she was struck by a car here while walking across 12th Street.
Blandina Lara Cervantes, 69, was crossing the street north at the Larch Street intersection before 7 p.m. when Jaime L. Ortega Gaytan, 27, of Walla Walla, struck her with his 2008 Dodge Charger heading west on 12th, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Ortega Gaytan was allegedly under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the release stated, but the collision cause was under investigation. He was arrested for investigation of vehicular assault and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail.
According to court records, police smelled "an obvious odor of intoxicants" coming from Ortega Gaytan. He also told police he drank two Coronas at 5 p.m.
Police conducted a field sobriety test on him in the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church parking lot, records stated, and noticed several impairment signs. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which showed 0.091 blood alcohol concentration at 8:23 p.m.
He appeared in court this morning, where his bond was set at $50,000.
Lara Cervantes was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center by Walla Walla Fire Department medics for her injuries. A hospital spokeswoman didn't return emails or calls regarding her condition by press time. However, a probable cause affidavit stated she was "facing life-threatening injuries."
The car was towed from the scene with damages, WSP reported.
College Place police responded to the collision and requested State Patrol assistance. WSP is handling the case, according to College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras.