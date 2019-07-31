A youth pastor from Milton-Freewater who broke his neck in 2017 is suing Walmart for more than $3 million, alleging the company is responsible for his injury because a harness inside an inflatable Bubble Ball gave way during a church camp game, according to The Oregonian.
Joshua Ashley, who was immobilized and bedridden for nearly a year, seeks $2 million in noneconomic damages and $250,000 in economic damages for his June 27, 2017, injury. His wife, Katie Ashley, is seeking another $1 million in noneconomic damages for her distress and loss of care, comfort and companionship, according to the article.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleges that the Bubble Ball was in “an unreasonably dangerous and defective condition” and that while Walmart Inc. bought the product from China, the company failed to inspect it for any defects or warn users of potential dangers, according to The Oregonian.