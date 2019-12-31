Milton-Freewater man leads officers on foot chase

MILTON-FREEWATER — A 19-year-old man received felony charges after leading police here on a foot pursuit early Saturday morning.
Michael J. Metcalfe, of Milton-Freewater, was seen at 1:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Miller Street by an officer who knew he had a warrant, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The officer tried contacting Metcalfe, but he fled on foot, and another officer responded. Officers chased Metcalfe by foot and vehicle to the Safeway parking lot on North Columbia Street, where they told him he was under arrest and deployed a Taser.
The Taser missed, however, and Metcalfe kept running to a home’s yard in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street.
Metcalfe resisted arrest, and police used “non-lethal force,” Boedigheimer wrote in an email. A black BB pistol and firearm silencer were found on Metcalfe, as well as illegal narcotics.
He was taken to the Umatilla County Jail for investigation of probation violation, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, unlawful meth and heroin possession, and possessing a firearm silencer.
His bail was set at $80,000.