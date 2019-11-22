Milton-Freewater man leads officers on chase through Walla Walla, College Place

A Milton-Freewater man led law enforcement on a high-speed vehicle and foot pursuit Thursday night.
State troopers arrested Ricardo Gutierrez Lara, 24, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle, and Walla Walla police cited him for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
The chase began at 10:22 p.m., when a Washington State Patrol trooper tried pulling the man over for a traffic violation in Walla Walla, according to WSP Sgt. Justin Destito. However, Gutierrez Lara sped away, traveling up to 80 mph and turning off his lights, driving to College Place and back, Destito said.
College Place and Walla Walla police were involved, he said, adding he terminated the pursuit at some point.
After the 4 ½-mile chase, police found Gutierrez Lara in a Chrysler 300 at just after 11:30 p.m. on a home's front yard in the 700 block of Sprague Street, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson said, but the man fled on foot to McDonald's on Ninth Avenue, where he was caught.
Destito said he didn't believe Gutierrez Lara had any prior convictions, and it was unclear why he fled.