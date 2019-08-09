PENDLETON — A jury convicted Leman Louis Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater of manslaughter and more for killing a highway construction flagger in 2018.
The trial began Monday at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. State court records show the jury delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon. The jury found the 77-year-old Bledsoe guilty of eight counts, including first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run involving an injured person and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Bledsoe the night of Aug. 15, 2018, drove drunk through a construction zone on Highway 11 near Weston, collided with a vehicle and then struck flagger Tyresa Monaghan, 49, of Kennewick. She died at the scene.
Obtaining guilty verdicts for the charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter was significant, Primus said, and now his team goes to work preparing its recommendation for Bledsoe’s sentencing on Sept. 5.
Until then, Bledsoe remains in the county jail in Pendleton.