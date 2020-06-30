exclusive spotlight

Milton-Freewater man found dead in alleged homicide

A 37-year-old Milton-Freewater man was the victim of an alleged homicide south of Stateline Road, officials said this evening.

David Garcia-Morales was found unresponsive, with gunshot wounds, lying on the ground next to a car off Elliot Road, about 200 yards south of Stateline Road, and north of the town, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies and medics responded at about 5:25 a.m. to the area and determined he was dead.

The Sheriff's Office, Umatilla County District Attorney's Office, Oregon State Police and Umatilla/Morrow Major Crimes Team are investigating the case.

More information was not yet available this evening.

 