BURBANK — A 53-year-old Milton-Freewater man was arrested this afternoon, after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.
Jeffrey W. Fusselman was arrested for investigation of second-degree assault by Washington State Patrol troopers about four miles east of Burbank on U.S. Highway 12.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said Fusselman pointed the gun at the victim at about 10:45 a.m. near the Blue Bridge on State Route 240 in Kennewick, after which the victim followed him into Walla Walla County and pulled over in Burbank. Troopers then caught the suspect east of the town.
Thorson didn't release the suspect's name, but the Benton County Jail's online roster listed Fusselman as the only 53-year-old man arrested today for the alleged crime.
Fusselman was booked into the Benton County Jail at 12:34 p.m.