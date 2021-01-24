A young man from Milton-Freewater allegedly drove drunk and crashed a stolen car twice in College Place, according to police and court records.
Noah B. Badgett, 19, made his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday morning for a list of charges stemming from the incident — motor vehicle theft, second-degree theft, reckless driving, hit-and-run and illegal alcohol consumption and drunk driving by someone under 21.
College Place police spokesman Officer Dylan Schmick said the incident began for them when a call of a hit-and-run was reported around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South College Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street.
A Kayak Public Transit bus was reportedly side-swiped by a car that then drove away from the scene.
Schmick said as police began searching for the car another call came in of another crash where a parked car was struck on Southeast Sixth Street and reportedly was thrust about 50 feet before ending up in a neighbor’s yard.
Schmick said they found Badgett in the vehicle that reportedly caused the mayhem. Badgett told them he was trying to wipe his windshield, which caused him to swerve.
Schmick said they matched his license plate to that of the car at the previous crash, which was caught on a security camera.
When the plates were checked, they also returned as stolen. Schmick said they called the owner of the vehicle, who told police she’d been at a party with Badgett the night before and after about 2 a.m. Thursday she discovered her car keys and a debit card had been stolen.
Badgett will be arraigned at a later date. Judge M. Scott Wolfram granted him a conditional release, citing his clean criminal history and not being a threat to flee the area. Badgett must enroll in the county’s sentry program and make daily calls to the Walla Walla County Jail and regular calls with his attorney.
Woflram also asked for a waiver of extradition from Oregon, since Badgett is a Milton-Freewater resident.