Milton-Freewater couple lie to police about shooting

MILTON-FREEWATER — A local man and his wife allegedly lied to police Wednesday night about the man being shot to cover up a gambling debt.
Maria Morales told Milton-Freewater police by telephone at 9:08 p.m. that her husband, Johnson Le, was shot by an unknown masked person who entered the backyard of the couple's home to rob them, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer wrote in an email.
However, investigations revealed that Le shot himself in the arm with a 9 mm Glock pistol and lied "to attempt to hide and cover up a gambling debt," Boedigheimer wrote.
Le was taken by Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department medics to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Hospital spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland wrote in an email she did "not have any information on a person by this name who is from Milton-Freewater."
No one else was involved, according to Boedigheimer, who didn't respond to inquiries by press time about whether charges would be filed against the couple.
Oregon State Police troopers and Umatilla County Sheriff's Office deputies also responded.
Earlier social media posts indicated the couple lived on Miller Street.