Michael A. Cavagna, 38, of Vancouver, Washington, had his local sentencing delayed for crimes related to a high-speed police chase and crash.
Cavagna pleaded guilty Friday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court to crashing a 2005 Toyota Scion that wasn't his at the intersection of East Isaacs and North Wilbur avenues while illegally being in possession of a gun and attempting to elude law enforcement in a chase from Dixie to Walla Walla in early December.
Cavagna was to be sentenced Wednesday morning, but Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said it would be continued to an "unknown date and time" because Cavagna's attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, is busy representing Leslie M. Moreno, 27, of Waitsburg, on trial for first-degree murder.