A Vancouver, Washington, man who fled from law enforcement and crashed at the intersection of North Wilbur and East Isaacs avenues in early December pleaded guilty to three crimes Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Michael A. Cavagna, 38, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree illegal firearm possession, first-degree attempting to elude law enforcement and third-degree malicious mischief.
Other charges noted in the original court filing of vehicular assault, DUI, drug paraphernalia use or delivery and reckless driving were not mentioned in his plea.
Cavagna admitted to being a felon in possession of a gun, driving away from police while they tried to pull him over during a pursuit from Dixie to Walla Walla and crashing a 2005 Toyota Scion that did not belong to him. Cavagna's legs were severely injured in the crash.
Cavagna asked Judge M. Scott Wolfram to give him a conditional release to live with an acquaintance in Milton-Freewater while awaiting sentencing because he said he has Chron's disease and was afraid of catching COVID-19 while being lodged at the Walla Walla County Jail.
"This is sentencing me to a death sentence," Cavagna said.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said he didn't think it was a good idea, given the nature of Cavagna's actions and his criminal history.
Wolfram denied the request for release. Cavagna will be sentenced Wednesday morning.