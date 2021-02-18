Mental health was on the mind of attorneys Wednesday in the Walla Walla County Superior Court murder trial of Leslie M. Moreno, 27.
The Waitsburg woman is facing a charge of first-degree murder in a domestic violence situation with a deadly weapon in her trial taking place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Center because of COVID-19-related precautions.
She’s accused of killing her boyfriend, Marcus J. Allessio, 25, after an altercation in their Waitsburg home on Dec. 28, 2018. Moreno allegedly stabbed Allessio while he sat in the driver’s seat of her car and then drove him from Waitsburg to Walla Walla while sitting on top of his body and with her daughter in the back seat.
Domestic violence, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and battered-woman syndrome were all brought up in testimony Wednesday with April Gerlock, a psychiatrist and domestic violence and mental health expert from the University of Washington. She was the day’s only witness.
Moreno’s attorney, Julie Carlson Straube, began by taking Gerlock’s expertise, detailed in Tuesday afternoon’s proceedings, and applying it to her evaluation of Moreno.
Gerlock conducted a four-hour evaluation with Moreno nearly a year ago, on Feb. 19, 2020, and has also poured through all the items of discovery from the case, plus any previous police reports regarding either Moreno or Allessio.
Gerlock referred back to the hundreds of pages of text messages involving the couple as well, but didn’t include them in her final report. She said she used them as a reference point to confirm “an overall pattern” in her findings from the case items and her interview with Moreno.
The text messages came up multiple times again, but were never presented to the jury, as the attorneys continued to go in circles about their inclusion in the tenth day of proceedings.
Gerlock eventually said her opinion of Moreno is that she has depression, PTSD and battered-woman syndrome, a sub-category of PTSD.
Gerlock’s findings were often disputed by Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen, beginning with Gerlock’s mention of Allessio’s toxicology report and autopsy.
Gerlock said, from the report she was given before the trial, Allessio’s toxicology report showed at the time of his death he had in his blood some amounts of meth and THC, the psychoactive chemical found in cannabis.
Christensen questioned Gerlock’s ability to testify to the amount of drugs in Allessio’s blood and this triggered the first of many tense exchanges between the attorneys.
“Counsel, don’t argue back and forth,” Judge M. Scott Wolfram ordered after the first exchange.
Gerlock was asked about Moreno’s mental state at the time of the incident, given her signs of PTSD. The psychiatrist said memory loss is “very common after a traumatic event.”
Carlson Straube asked about nature of the relationship between the couple. Gerlock said there were often “fast flips” in Allessio’s behavior as he switched from loving to controlling and exhibited other classic signs of abuse, she said, such as threats, name-calling, physical assaults and coercion.
She said Moreno and Allessio also showed signs of dissociation on Dec. 28, 2018, based on her review of witness statements, discovery items and Moreno’s interview. Allessio showed signs likely connected to his bipolar disorder and drug use, and Moreno demonstrated PTSD symptoms, Gerlock said.
Gerlock also spoke about one of the key traumatic events from Moreno’s childhood — when she was 13 and her mother allegedly threatened to kill her with a knife during one of many disturbing mental breakdowns the older woman experienced.
In cross-examination from Christensen, the prosecutor asked Gerlock why she offered her services for court cases.
Gerlock said her expertise has been sought by many but doesn’t always come to the conclusions they’d want.
Christensen called into question Moreno’s truthfulness in speaking to Gerlock, and the psychiatrist said she takes such things into consideration but trusted the exams she used on Moreno.
As cross-exams and redirects continued into the afternoon, Christensen objected to Carlson Straube using the term “primary victim” in reference to Allessio and asked it to be struck from the record. Carlson Straube said prosecutors had “opened the door” for such talk.
At one point, Christensen called Carlson Straube’s words “highly improper and unethical,” referring to Moreno’s attorney using an objection to supposedly elicit a certain response from Gerlock.
It boiled to a head when Wolfram dismissed the jury and addressed the attorneys. He specifically asked Carlson Straube to refrain from eliciting or speaking the terms “self defense” and “primary victim.”
Carlson Straube agreed.
Jurors came back briefly to hear some final questions before Gerlock was dismissed.
Court clerks said rebuttals and closing arguments from attorneys are likely to happen when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Community Center. After that, jurors will deliberate the case and come to a verdict.