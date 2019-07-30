Two men appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday, both accused of sex crimes against a woman at her birthday party in January.
Police said Niygel M. Trunnel Ware, 22, of Kennewick, was drinking with the 20-year-old woman and others at the party Jan. 5 and 6 in the 300 block of South First Avenue. Then he and the woman went into her bedroom, documents stated. He was charged with second-degree rape.
While the alleged crime was happening, Trunnel Ware’s friend, Mason G. Foster, 25, of College Place, entered the room and allegedly committed sexual crimes against the woman, records stated. Foster was charged with indecent liberties.
The woman’s roommate told Ware “to get out and get off” of the woman. But Foster pushed her out of the room, documents stated. Eventually, the roommate and others began fighting, records stated.
On Monday, attorney Jesse Montagnino was appointed to represent Trunnel Ware, and Robin Olson was appointed to represent Foster. Arraignments for the two men haven’t been scheduled.