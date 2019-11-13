People can attend a community meeting to discuss a sex offender's release conditions in Walla Walla next week.

Gregory W. Lee, 54, a level II sexually violent offender, is living in the 2900 block of Waggoner Road, as he has been deemed eligible for conditional release, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office release.

Due to questions from the community, authorities will have a meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Sheriff's Office, 240 W. Alder St.

Those with questions can call the Sheriff's Office at 509-524-5400 or email mgood@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.