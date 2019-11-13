People can attend a community meeting to discuss a sex offender's release conditions in Walla Walla next week.
Gregory W. Lee, 54, a level II sexually violent offender, is living in the 2900 block of Waggoner Road, as he has been deemed eligible for conditional release, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office release.
Due to questions from the community, authorities will have a meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Sheriff's Office, 240 W. Alder St.
Those with questions can call the Sheriff's Office at 509-524-5400 or email mgood@co.walla-walla.wa.us.