A ruling in Walla Walla County Superior Court means that Master’s Ranch West, a Christian boys boarding school near Prescott that was shut down last spring, is closed for good.
The court issued a permanent injunction in December to prevent it from operating without a permit.
Meanwhile, in a lawsuit filed against two Washington churches earlier this month, Master’s Ranch owner David Bosley is accused of molesting three sisters when he was a pastor at the churches in the 1990s.
The three girls were between the ages of 12 and 14 when the alleged abuse began.
David and Tresa Bosley opened the Master’s Ranch West, an unlicensed faith-based boarding school at the site of the former Jubilee Youth Ranch in Prescott.
However, not long after it was open, Child Protective Services began interviewing children at the school. In May 2020, eight boys were removed by Child Protective Services.
Later in the month, the remaining boys were removed, and the boarding school was shut down.
Police responded to the school an average of every-other-day over a two-week period leading up to the closure. Reasons for Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies being dispatched included boys from the school shoplifting and stealing a car.
Attempts by the Union-Bulletin to reach David Bosley have been unsuccessful. However, regarding the lawsuit, David Bosley did tell the Kansas City Star that he was “appalled” and “shocked” and that he denies the allegations of the three sisters.
The Kansas City Star reports David and Tresa Bosley were running similar schools in Missouri since 2007 and currently operate three in that state.