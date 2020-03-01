PENDLETON — The manslaughter trial of a Weston man is set to begin on Monday at the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton.
The state has accused John McKenzie Mattila of driving drunk the evening of Feb. 22, 2019, and killing Adelaida Solis Torres in a car crash on Highway 11 near Weston. She was 52, worked for the Oregon Department of Human Services and was driving a state vehicle at the time.
Mattila has pleaded not guilty to all six charges he faces, which include first- and second-degree manslaughter and failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, all of which are felonies. Mattila is also charged with DUII, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer.
Both first- and second-degree manslaughter are Measure 11 crimes in Oregon, and carry mandatory minimum sentences with no possibility for reduction. If convicted, Mattila faces 10 years for first-degree manslaughter and six years and three months for second-degree manslaughter.
However, the state filed a notice in March 2019 to rely on the enhancement facts that Mattila has allegedly shown a lack of remorse and has prior convictions, indicating that Mattila could face stricter sentencing if found guilty and the enhancement facts are found to be true by the jury.
Court records show Mattila was charged in 2013 with felony first-degree theft, later reduced to a misdemeanor to which he pleaded guilty.
The third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer charges stem from Mattila’s alleged attempt to flee from Oregon State Police custody after a trooper brought him to see his son before taking him to jail that night. According to court documents, Mattila refused to comply with police orders and was tased while trying to escape.
Court filings show the state has requested to subpoena 38 witnesses to build their case against Mattila. Witnesses range from OSP troopers and police dispatchers to Mattila’s father and uncle, and also include employees of area bars and restaurants that Mattila allegedly drank at the evening of the crash.
Umatilla County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Pachico will attempt to prove Mattila not only was driving drunk when he caused the death of Solis Torres, but that he was also “acting under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
Judge Jon Lieuallen is presiding over the case.
Jody Stutsman Vaughan, who is serving as Mattila’s defense attorney,
has had a mix of success in filing motions to suppress evidence the state was hoping to use to help prove the DUII and first-degree manslaughter charges.
Lieuallen ruled at an Oct. 30, 2019, hearing that statements made by Mattila to an Oregon State Police trooper were inadmissible because he had yet to be Mirandized. Those statements included Mattila’s admission he drank alcohol before the crash and some of the insults and slurs he made about Solis Torres.
Lieuallen also ruled that hospital records showing Mattila’s blood alcohol levels taken at St. Anthony Hospital that night are admissible.
The trial is scheduled for six days, with jury selection expected to take most of Monday to complete, according to court administrator Roy Blaine.