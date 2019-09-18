Bail was set this morning at $5,000 for a Walla Walla man accused of trying to rob Book & Game downtown on Tuesday afternoon while armed with a tomahawk.
Shane T. Barnett, 32, was arrested for investigation of first-degree robbery after police responded to the Main Street business at about 4:30 p.m., according to a release.
Police caught Barnett as he was fleeing with stolen goods after he shoved an employee to the ground, Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson said. It was thought that Barnett used the tomahawk during the crime, but didn’t harm anyone with it, Knudson said.