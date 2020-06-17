A man accused of assaulting police officers and leading them on a high-speed chase has been ruled not guilty by reason of insanity, according to documents from Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Tomas F. Franco, 58, of Salem, Ore., was ordered by Judge John W. Lohrmann to be committed to Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake for further treatment. Franco was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns and he is not legally allowed to use or own a firearm again.
Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Franco entered his plea in court Tuesday morning, and the court handed down its decision Tuesday as well.
Franco was ruled not guilty on 10 felony charges — four counts of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, one count of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree malicious mischief, one count of attempting to elude a police vehicle and one count of intimidating a witness.
According to the ruling, Franco did commit the alleged crimes, but he was deemed to be insane at the time.
Franco said in his plea that he is suffering from bipolar disorder but has been taking medications to help ever since he went to the hospital in August for his competency evaluation.
“It is my belief that at the time of committing these offenses I was legally insane,” Franco wrote in his plea.
The ruling was based off testimonies and an evaluation by psychologist Ronald Page of Walla Walla, according to the documents.
The court also determined Franco is a serious threat to himself and the public “unless kept under further control by the court or other appropriate institutions.”
His stay at the hospital will be determined by the court and evaluations from the state Department of Health & Social Services, which operates the facility.
Franco was involved in a series of incidents in August 2019 while he was out of jail awaiting sentencing for a different crime. He circled a police officer who had testified against him, blowing a trumpet at the officer repeatedly and yelling at him as the officer was making an arrest.
He also led police on a pursuit that resulted in minor injuries to an officer and damage to patrol vehicles.
In February 2019, Franco was arrested for investigation of cyberstalking and making threats to kill Police Chief Scott Bieber.
Walla Walla police requested and were granted an extreme risk protection order against Franco in August.
Two people also were granted a harassment protection order against him.