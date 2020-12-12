A Walla Walla man who sped from police and crashed his car in the Life Church parking lot in October has pleaded guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Earl K. Phillips IV, 18, appeared before Judge M. Scott Wolfram via Zoom on Friday from the Walla Walla County Jail and pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to elude law enforcement officers and hit and run stemming from the Oct. 13 incident.
Phillips was followed by Walla Walla Police Department officers after he ran stop signs and drove without lights on. When officers turned their lights on to pull him over, Phillips took off, weaving through traffic on South Ninth Avenue before hitting two cars and careening into the Life Church parking lot, where his car got high-centered on a parking barrier.
Phillips was initially charged with two counts of hit-and-run involving occupied vehicles, one count of attempting to elude and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors are recommending a supervised release for Phillips and no jail time.