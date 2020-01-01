A warrant has been issued for a Walla Walla man charged with first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree assault for demanding oxycodone from a woman at gunpoint.
Jonathan Herbert, 20, allegedly went to a woman’s apartment in the 100 block of South Wilbur Avenue on Dec. 7, reports stated, and asked to buy her oxycodone.
The woman, who was a friend of a friend, refused and Herbert told her “to count out the pills” while he waited in his truck in the parking lot, records stated, and he walked outside without an answer.
The woman told police Herbert was “extremely high,” and thought he would leave, but an hour later he returned, records stated.
The woman’s daughter let him inside, and the adults went into her bedroom, where Herbert pulled a revolver from the pocket of his hoodie and pointed it at her head while he continued to demand the pills, records stated.
She refused several times, and her daughter interrupted their back-and-forth, causing him to leave, records stated.
Herbert was charged and a warrant issued on Dec. 19.