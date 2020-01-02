Man turns himself in after police pursuits, appears in court

A 31-year-old suspected thief had his first appearance today after leading police on several chases and finally surrendering.
Walla Wallan Dustin K. Rand, suspected of stealing from Sportsman’s Warehouse on Dec. 2 and 11, was spotted Tuesday driving near Poplar Street and Second Avenue.
A Walla Walla police officer tried stopping him, but he sped away. Police pursued him, but stopped because of his unsafe driving, according to a Walla Walla Police Department social media post.
On Wednesday, officers tried stopping Rand again at Otis and Alder streets, but he sped away, and the pursuit was ended because of Rand’s erratic driving.
Rand was later seen on foot in the 800 block of Pleasant Street, but officers couldn’t find him, the post stated.
However, Rand called Walla Walla dispatchers shortly thereafter to turn himself in and was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail. He was arrested for investigation of two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle, first-degree assault, and eluding law enforcement water craft.
During the high-speed pursuits, Rand allegedly drove straight toward officers twice, causing them to swerve to avoid colliding, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an email. He also said Rand was seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing from the store earlier this month.