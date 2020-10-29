A Walla Walla man accused of vehicle thefts in three separate cases is to be tried on each in December.
Daniel L. Strain, 33, pleaded not guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, where his three trials were scheduled for Dec. 10-11.
In the first case, Strain was charged with stolen vehicle possession, third-degree driving with an suspended/revoked license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock after officers found him with a stolen 1997 Honda Civic on Aug. 8, 2018.
He was booked in the Walla Walla County Jail then released on conditions, but a warrant was issued when he failed to appear for his arraignment.
In the second case, he was charged with vehicle theft, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing linked to a Sept. 22 incident.
He allegedly stole a 2014 all-terrain vehicle from Eritage Resort on Bergevin Springs Road, and was driving a stolen truck with stripped plates at the time police attempted to stop him.
A pursuit ensued, which police ended when the truck went into and through a wheat field. Police later found two people who claimed to be riding with Strain.
In the third case, College Place police on Oct. 6 located a pickup truck at a home in the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Street that matched the description of one stolen in Milton-Freewater that morning.
According to court documents, Strain was found hiding in a closet in the home. Multiple sets of “shaved keys” that can be used to steal cars were also found, which can be used sometimes to steal cars, said College Place Police Officer Dylan Schmick.
Strain was charged in that case with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Two other stolen vehicles also were found at the home, Schmick said “a few others” had been found Tuesday and Wednesday by other area law enforcement agencies.
Schmick said he didn’t know how many had been recovered, but added that law enforcement has made significant progress in cracking down on the recent string of vehicle thefts.