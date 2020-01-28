A Walla Walla man has been summoned to Walla Walla County Superior Court for alleged vehicular assault.
Donald R. Lackey Jr., 52, was charged Friday for reportedly striking a neighbor on July 4, 2019, with a 2014 Chrysler 200, records stated.
The neighbor told Walla Walla police he was taking photos of fireworks while in the street in front of his apartment in the 100 block of East Cherry Street, when Lackey came home.
Lackey, driving the car, allegedly bumped into his neighbor’s calves, records stated, and the man “began exchanging words” with Lackey.
Then, Lackey allegedly accelerated into the neighbor’s calf again, causing him to fall on his back atop the hood. The car stopped, he fell and knocked out a tooth, records stated.
The neighbor said he punched Lackey in the face while he was still in the car, records stated, and the two began fighting.
Lackey’s first appearance in court was scheduled for Feb. 10.