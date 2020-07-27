gavel in courtroom
Courtesy photo by Joe Gratz

A 72-year-old man has been scheduled to appear today in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection with multiple child sex crimes including first-degree child rape.

Manuel Ramos-Mejia, of Kennewick, was arrested Thursday in Kennewick by Walla Walla police and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of sexually assaulting, several times, a 16-year-old girl he knew years ago in Walla Walla.

His first appearance was continued from Friday to today because he needed an interpreter.

