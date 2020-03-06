Man sentenced to 20 years for murder in plea agreement

A man who admitted to fatally stabbing a Walla Walla woman last March was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court as part of a plea agreement.
Brandon J. Crispi, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Feb. 7, and in exchange, his vehicle theft charge was dismissed. His sentence also included credit for 367 days already served, three years in community custody and $8,293.25 in restitution, fines and fees.
A pre-sentence investigation had to be completed before his sentencing, as it does with all serious offense cases. Coordination of people’s attendance also had to occur, attorneys said.
Crispi admitted to stabbing Lorelie Carver, 56, on March 1, 2019, in her bed at home at 1250 The Dalles Military Road.
He then drove her car to Oregon, where he surrendered to authorities and was extradited to Walla Walla.
During the sentencing hearing Thursday, one of Carver’s friends made a statement to Crispi. In Kari Potter’s letter filed in court, she said Carver had taken in people since being a teenager.
“She has always had an open mind and heart (thinking) that people can change if they want to, and she provided so many people opportunities to change their circumstances,” Potter wrote.
Carver’s mother and father, Modena and Charlie Cruthers, also wrote letters and addressed the court.
“I still see Lorelie and Brandon sitting in our living room talking about work and how she was helping him with plans for his future, not knowing that he would take her life that very night,” Charlie Cruthers wrote.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Holce recalled the hearing, and said the courtroom was nearly full, including about a dozen of Carver’s family and friends. He also said many had tears in their eyes.
“It was a moving sentencing,” he wrote in an email. “Mr. Crispi’s mother (Isabel Tamayo was) standing before Ms. Carver’s family and apologizing with tears in her eyes. It concluded with Ms. Carver’s mother and sister embracing Mr. Crispi’s mother in a hug.”
Crispi’s competency had been in question, but he was deemed fit for trial after numerous mental examinations and pleaded not guilty to the murder and vehicle theft charges in January.
His offender score was zero without the vehicle theft charge, as he had no previous convictions.
Prosecutors made the deal with Crispi, recommending the low end of his standard sentencing range for “closure,” Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said in an earlier interview.
Holce said Carver’s family’s opinions were sought in the case, and they wanted closure.
“Certainly, it was absolutely clear that no one was ‘happy’ with the defendant being released in as little as 20 years,” Holce wrote in a statement. “But a sentence of 25, or 50 or even 100 years would not give them what they truly wanted: to have Ms. Carver back. As I said, the criminal justice (system) is woefully inadequate when we are dealing with crimes like this.”
Police found Carver dead in her home at about 1:50 p.m. on March 1, 2019. Her employer had asked police to check on her after she failed to show up for work, according to court records.
Officers found her on a bed in a back room of the house. An autopsy confirmed she had been stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Crispi had allegedly been living with Carver after meeting the woman online, as he was recently homeless in San Francisco and she was trying to help him, records stated.
He surrendered to Oregon State Police in Ontario around the same time police found Carver’s body.
He was driving Carver’s 2016 Toyota Camry, according to records. He also had a red-handled, serrated knife with him and had cuts on his hands and blood on his pants, records stated.
He told police “God told him to kill (Carver) because she was a Wiccan,” according to court records.
Crispi has been in the Walla Walla County Jail since his extradition March 4, 2019, with a $500,000 bond.