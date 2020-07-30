A man who pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes in two cases was sentenced Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to two years and one month in prison, among other things.
Samuel J. Flowers, 39, of Walla Walla, was charged with second- and third-degree child molestation in November 2018 and first-degree child molestation and other child sex crimes in October 2019. He initially pleaded not guilty in both cases.
However, in an agreement with prosecutors he changed course and pleaded guilty March 24 to two gross misdemeanor counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in the first case, and one felony count of the same charge in the second case.
In the first case, he pleaded not guilty Dec. 3, 2018. His $100,000 bail was lifted the same month, and he was released on conditions.
He was arrested Nov. 20, 2018, after being accused of inappropriately touching two girls he knew sometime in 2013, 2014, 2017 or 2018.
In the 2019 case, Flowers was accused of molesting a girl he knew who was 11 at the time of the alleged crime in 2016, records stated.
He had been released from jail in December 2018 awaiting trial in the previous child sex case when the new charges were filed.
He was released on conditions in November 2019 awaiting trial.
His sentence Tuesday included two years of suspended jail time for each count while he is on Department of Corrections and district court probation in the first case, and 25 months in prison in the second case, running consecutively with the first case and minus credit for time already served. It also included $850 in fines and fees, with both cases, and to-be-determined restitution to several people.