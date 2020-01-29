A College Place man was sentenced to time already served and treatment Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for breaking into his former girlfriend’s home, punching and trying to strangle her.
Lot J.R. Butler, 20, was arrested Nov. 29 in the 200 block of Southeast Roseville Lane in College Place after officers arrived at 11:25 p.m. for a domestic dispute and found the woman with a swollen, bloody nose, a bump on her forehead, red marks on her neck and blood on her clothing, records stated.
Butler broke a sliding-glass window and attacked her friend in the home, who fought back but eventually was forced to leave, the woman said.
Butler then forced her into his van, but she escaped, ran back into the home, shut and locked the door, she said. He allegedly returned, forced his way back in and forced her into the bedroom, where he punched her repeatedly, records stated, and put her in a “choke hold” so she couldn’t breathe.
Two children in the home slept through the alleged assault and were uninjured, according to records. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
On Monday, his defense attorney, Jesse Montagnino, said the incident caused Butler to seek help on his own.
“There is no question his family matters to him,” Montagnino said. “I see and hear true remorse.”
Butler was accused Dec. 2 with domestic-violence charges of second-degree assault, residential burglary, and second-degree malicious mischief.
He pleaded not guilty Dec. 16, but changed his plea Jan. 13 to the amended domestic-violence charges of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing for which he was sentenced.
Butler’s sentence included 44 days in jail, with credit for 44 days on count one, 364 days in jail, with 320 days suspended on condition of successful probation, one year in community custody, and $700 in fines and fees.