A 38-year-old man was sentenced Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to a year of probation for telephone harassment and stalking.
Hans R. Johnson, of Walla Walla, originally was charged with threats to bomb or injure property and stalking. He pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors last month to the amended charges.
On Jan. 18, the Walla Walla Police Department was dispatched to WorthFit Studio on Main Street, where calls of a bomb in a backpack at the gym led to the building's evacuation.
Police searched the area, found a backpack and ultimately determined there was no threat. A reverse search of the telephone number identified the phone as being from Johnson, who several days before the threat had been spotted by the gym owner outside of her home. He had reportedly sent her “text messages about her business and personal life,” court records stated.
His membership had been revoked just before that, records stated, because he was “bothering other women.”
Johnson was found competent by psychologists, and the amended charges were filed.
His sentence Friday included three months in the Walla Walla County Jail on count one and 364 days on count two, with 274 days suspended and 90 days credit for time served, all running concurrently. It also included mental health treatment, $600 in fines and fees and no contact with the gym or the gym’s owner.