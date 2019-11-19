A Milton-Freewater man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to more than five years in prison for domestic violence charges of second-degree arson and third- and fourth-degree assault.
Joshua A. McNeil, 37, originally was charged in July 2018 with first-degree arson, violating a domestic protection order and third-degree theft.
More charges were added in August 2018, but he made a plea bargain with prosecutors to receive the lesser charges, according to court documents.
On Monday, McNeil addressed the court, which included the woman who had a restraining order against him when he lit her camper ablaze in 2018.
“I really do hope everyone in this case and matter ends up finding some hope and peace,” he said.
His defense attorney, Rachel Cortez, referred to the “old case” and hoped “Mr. McNeil can take advantage of the classes offered” in prison. She also asked Judge John Lohrmann to sentence him to the recommended 70 months in prison.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jill Peitersen echoed Cortez on the recommended sentence, after which Lohrmann agreed.
McNeil had an offender score of nine and had committed the crimes while he was on community custody from a prior case, Lohrmann said. Additionally, McNeil’s victim submitted a victim impact statement, which wasn’t read prior to sentencing.
McNeil’s sentence included 70 months, 60 months and 365 days on counts one, two and three respectively, to run concurrently, minus to-be-determined credit for time served; $700 in fines and fees; and 18 months in community custody.
Walla Walla police responded at 2:35 a.m. on July 15, 2018, to the 100 block of West Maple Street for a no-contact order violation. An officer saw McNeil just outside a camper, where a fire was starting at the doorstep.
McNeil ran from the flames but returned, and the officer ordered him to get on the ground as “he danced around the front of the flames saying, ‘What you going to do now? Tase me! Shoot me!,’” records stated.
He then ran into the flames and sat in the middle of them, asking the officer to kill him, then jumped out as the fire grew hot.
“McNeil danced and tumbled around the yard, screaming and ripping his clothes off,” records stated.
McNeil jumped into an above-ground pool, which put out the fire, and stayed there while begging arriving officers to shoot him. An officer extinguished the fire on the camper.
McNeil also tried strangling himself with his belt in the pool, refusing to come out unless given a cigarette, records stated. Officers gave him one.
He was assessed by medics and taken into custody.
McNeil admitted starting the fire because he was depressed and wanted to kill himself because his wife told him she wanted a divorce, records stated.