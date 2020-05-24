A Walla Walla man who was charged for his involvement in a kidnapping and robbery pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to more than four years in prison.
Billy J. Sargent, 34, originally was charged with first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, complicity to intimidating a witness, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and meth possession.
In exchange for a guilty plea his charges were reduced to second-degree unlawful firearm possession, meth possession and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
His sentence includes 50 months in prison on count one, 24 months on count two and 364 days for count three, with time running concurrently. It also includes one year of community custody, a to-be-determined restitution to one party and $850 in fines, fees and other restitution.