A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to three years in a local halfway home after being convicted of sex crimes against children.
Anthony S. Addington, 21, was charged in December 2018 with first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, but he made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty on March 4 to two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He was arrested Dec. 11, 2018, after police investigated reports that he had photos, both of real people and animated, on his cellphone and may have molested two boys with whom he was acquainted, according to court documents. Some of the real photos were timestamped with dates in April and May 2018.
Addington’s trial was delayed for various reasons, but on Monday attorneys on both sides said delays were mainly due to waiting on pre-sentencing reports.
Defense attorney Julie Carlson Straube said Addington would fare well in the halfway home, Joe’s Place, in the Eastgate area. The home’s director, Joe Field, has said Addington is welcome there, and he would get rides to appointments, therapy and other support, Straube said.
“He’s committed to following this program,” she said. “He has expressed determination to get the treatment that he needs.”
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern said she had some reservations about the Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative, but relented.
“It does say something to the state that he admitted what he’d done,” she said. “He did take responsibility.”
If Addington doesn’t comply with the rules at Joe’s Place’s and his sentencing terms, he will be subject to 30 months in prison, minus 293 days credit for time served. His sentence also included $2,600 in fines and fees and no contact with
the victims until Sept. 30, 2029.