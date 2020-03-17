A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to credit for time served and community service for reckless burning.
Michael Lynn Krause, 62, was charged Dec. 13, 2019, with five counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and first-degree reckless burning. He allegedly started a fire in his apartment, armed himself with a knife and attempted to assault first responders on Dec. 10.
Police used “less lethal munitions” to arrest Krause at Galbraith Gardens, 343 Catherine St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment then booked him into the Walla Walla County Jail.
In a plea agreement, Krause plead guilty March 2 to a reduced charge of first-degree reckless burning.
Since the incident Krause has been staying at the Christian Aid Center on Birch Street. Defense attorney Robin Olson said Krause was “enjoying working there” and planned to complete his community service at the center.
Krause's sentence also included $600 in fines in fees, and a to-be-determined restitution.