A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to community service for beating his ex-girlfriend.
Mark D. Whitsett, 55, was originally charged in May with domestic violence crimes including second-degree assault, residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and protection-order violation.
However, those were amended in September to domestic violence charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a protection order, and third-degree malicious mischief, after which the last charge was dropped. He pleaded guilty to the three charges on Monday.
Whitsett was accused of breaking into the woman’s College Place home on April 24, pulling her down to the ground and kicking her, according to a probable cause statement.
The nature of their relationship was originally unclear, but on Monday in court, defense attorney Jesse Montagnino said it was “a toxic relationship,” and they had restraining orders against each other, which they’d violated.
On Monday, Whitsett apologized for his actions, and Judge John Lohrmann sentenced him to 364 days in jail, with 334 suspended on each count, to run concurrently. Whitsett received credit for 10 days served and 20 days converted to 160 community service hours.
The sentence also included two years of community custody, $365 in fines and fees, and a substance-abuse evaluation.