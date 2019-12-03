A Walla Walla man originally accused of raping and stalking his former girlfriend was sentenced for violating a protection order.
Dylon J. Ridenour, 23, pleaded not guilty in August to domestic violence charges of second-degree rape, stalking and violating a protection order. Instead, he made a plea deal with prosecutors in November admitting guilt on two counts of violating a protection order-domestic violence.
Ridenour was arrested on Aug. 8 at a local business after police responded to a protection-order violation, documents stated.
His former girlfriend told police he had violated the protection order, in place since Jan. 2, 2018, many times and most recently had raped her, records stated.
She said Ridenour made unwanted advances toward her while she was asleep at her home, including non-consensual sex, records stated. He also allegedly continuously messaged her, showed up at her workplace and watched her from outside her home, according to records.
On Monday, Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Kelly Stevenson said Ridenour’s criminal history included a 2017 domestic-violence assault charge involving the same victim, after which she was given a protection order.
Ridenour’s sentence Monday included 364 days in jail with 334 days suspended and credit for four days served. The remaining 26 days were converted to 208 community service hours.
The sentence also included one year of district court probation, $365 in fines and fees, to-be-determined restitution, and no contact with the victim for two years.