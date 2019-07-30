A man living in local temporary housing was sentenced Monday to 216 hours of community service for licking a Conoco clerk’s face and possessing drugs in April.
Rodney Boban, 39, made a deal with prosecutors to have charges reduced from fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and possession of both meth and cocaine to fourth-degree assault and cocaine possession.
His judgment included concurrent sentences of 30 days in jail on the first charge and 364 days in jail on the second, 334 days suspended on condition of successful probation completion, credit for three days served, 27 days converted to 216 community service hours, one year of community custody, no contact with the victim and her family, and $600 in fines and fees.
Boban allegedly grabbed the woman around the waist, licked her face, pulled her into the cooler, and told her to take off her pants in April at the Ninth Avenue gas station, according to court records. Police said the man also had cocaine and meth with him.
The woman told him to stop, and he eventually did and left the store, records stated.