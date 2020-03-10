A man accused of stealing a vehicle and eluding police was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 22 months in prison.
Paul A. Lightner, 36, who has lived sporadically in Walla Walla, originally was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, stolen vehicle possession, and making or possessing vehicle theft tools.
He signed an agreement with prosecutors to the charge of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. The other two charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty Feb. 24.
The charges stemmed from when a Walla Walla police officer spotted Lightner at 1:42 a.m. July 10 and allegedly knew he had a warrant and suspended license.
Officers tried stopping the vehicle near Link and Melrose streets, according to reports, but Lightner sped away in the 1993 Honda Accord until he crashed into a dirt bank near School and Reser roads. He then fled on foot, and officers lost him.
He was arrested by the Umatilla Tribal Police several days later in an unrelated case, but Walla Walla police were unaware of this for several days, according to Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson. Lightner was then extradited to the Walla Walla County Jail.
Lightner’s offender score was nine, as he has a lengthy criminal history, which gave him a standard sentencing range of 22-29 months.
His sentence also included credit for 111 days served, to be verified by the jail; $1,352.79 restitution to Farmers Insurance; and $500 in fines and fees.
The restitution was to be paid jointly and severally with co-defendant Karlee Phillips. Her sentencing for this and another case was continued Monday for two weeks.