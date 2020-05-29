Three cases against a Walla Walla man accused of multiple felonies, including assault, were wrapped up this month in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Lucas C. Warneka, 39, was charged in one case with domestic-violence crimes of first-degree burglary, assault in violation of a protection order and harassment.
In another case, he was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree stolen property possession.
The third case was dismissed in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Warneka pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft. He was sentenced last week to 364 days in jail, with credit for 314 days served.
He also pleaded guilty Feb. 13 to first-degree attempted malicious mischief. In that case, he was sentenced to 18.75 months in prison-based drug offender rehabilitation, credit for 300 days serve. He was also order to complete domestic violence moral reconation therapy and pay $500 in fines and fees.
These two sentences were set to run concurrently, or simultaneously.