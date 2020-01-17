An Idaho man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for killing a 56-year-old Walla Walla resident last year was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.
Javier Animas Sobrevilla was killed when Robert D. Murray, 66, of Council, Idaho, crossed the center line on a road north of Caldwell in his 2014 Dodge Ram and struck Sobrevilla’s 2001 Ford Expedition head-on in May 2019, according to Idaho State Police.
Sobrevilla died from his injuries at the scene.
His passenger, Deysi Thomsen, 45, of Boise, was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Murray was arrested for investigation of vehicular manslaughter and housed at Canyon County Jail.
The Parma Idaho Police Deparment’s social media site stated that his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
Murray pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to an Idaho Press report on Thursday. His aggravated DUI charge was dismissed.
Murray’s sentence also included a five-year license suspension and a $5,000 fine, split evenly to Sobrevilla’s five children, the report stated.