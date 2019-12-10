Man sentenced in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting some kind of weapon at a Columbia County Public Transportation vanpool driver in April was sentenced in Columbia County Superior Court.
Sherrad J. Lahd, 35, of Dayton, originally was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree unlawful laser discharge for allegedly aiming a weapon via laser sight at the driver of the vehicle in the early morning of April 26.
However, he made a plea agreement Nov. 12 with prosecutors, admitting to intimidating a public servant.
He received a first-time offender waiver, and his sentence included 90 days in jail with credit for time served, mental health and substance use disorder evaluations, $600 in fines and fees and one year of community custody.
He is also barred from entering any Columbia County Public Transportation property through Nov. 11, 2021, and must forfeit crossbows to be destroyed.
“It’s about the same as we were expecting if he was convicted, so I wasn’t too disappointed with the outcome,” Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack wrote in an email.
It was unclear whether Lahd used a firearm or if he discharged a weapon at the time of the incident, so the call was classified as “active-shooter,” triggering a host of agencies’ responses, including the regional SWAT team from Walla Walla.
Lahd later was found at his home in the Cameron Court RV Park at 522 Cameron St., along with bows and arrows, crossbows and soft body armor, according to court records.