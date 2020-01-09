Man sentenced in assault, shooting

A Walla Walla man, convicted in 2016 for robbery and kidnapping, was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in prison for hitting another man and firing a gun into an apartment floor in June.
D’Sean E.M. Marks, 26, was charged with first- and third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, and unlawful aiming or discharging a firearm, after he allegedly entered an apartment in the 400 block of North Palouse Street, struck Ernesto Moreno, 23, and fired a gun into the floor on June 19.
Marks was arrested on June 22. His trial was scheduled for Sept. 4 but was delayed for various reasons.
The charge he pleaded guilty to were amended to third-degree assault while armed with a firearm, second-degree unlawful firearm possession, first-degree criminal trespassing, and third-degree escape.
His sentence Tuesday included 47 months in prison on the first two charges, 364 days on the third, and 161 days on the fourth. Count one included a firearm enhancement of 18 months. Counts one through three were to run concurrently, while count four will run consecutively.
The sentence also included a to-be-determined restitution, $500 in fines and fees, one year in community custody and no contact with the victims.
His offender score of six, due to his criminal history, on counts one and two were taken into consideration during sentencing. The standard range was 22-29 months on each, but count one’s firearm enhancement gave him 40-47 months.
Marks has been involved in several other local cases, including robbery and alleged rape in 2016. In that case, he pleaded guilty only to robbery and kidnapping and his sentence included four years in prison, with credit for 83 days served, and a year and a half of community custody.