A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation-domestic violence.
Mario A. Corona, 26, was facing a third-degree child rape charge, but he made a plea deal to receive the misdemeanor charge, to which he pleaded guilty to on Aug. 12.
His sentence included 364 days in jail, with 304 suspended, 30 days in confinement and 30 days converted to 240 community service hours. He may receive partial confinement if he can prove he has a job, Judge John Lohrmann said.
He asked for work release so he could watch his new baby while his partner worked, but Lohrmann didn’t allow it. Corona’s sentence also included one year of probation, no contact with the victim for two years, $465 in fines and fees, a substance abuse evaluation, and Domestic Violence-Moral Reconation Therapy treatment.
On Nov. 2, 2017, Walla Walla police officers were approached by a woman who said Corona raped her.
She said she and Corona had been in an off-and-on relationship starting when she was 13 years old, according to a certificate of probable cause. She left him for a while because he was a gang member, records stated.
In 2012, when she was 15, Corona raped her and she became pregnant, she said. She gave birth to her child in 2013. A DNA test confirmed Corona is the father, according to court documents.