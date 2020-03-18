A 61-year-old man was sentenced to three months in the Walla Walla County Jail for trying to rob a Ninth Avenue business at gunpoint and harassing people.
David Campos, who has no permanent address, was charged in Walla Walla County Superior Court with second-degree attempted robbery and harassment after officers responded to A Cut Above, an automotive detailing shop, on Dec. 23.
An employee told officers Campos threatened to shoot him and had a gun while reaching for something in his backpack, records stated.
The worker told Campos no money was in the cash register. Campos threatened him again, then left. Officers found him on Eighth Avenue.
He pleaded guilty Monday to charges that were reduced in a plea agreement.
His sentence included three months in jail, with credit for 84 days served, $600 in fines and fees, and no contact with the business or victim.