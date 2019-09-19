A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl he knew on at least four different occasions.
Dionisio Carrillo-Jimenez, 47, was arrested for investigation of first-degree child molestation April 1 on East Moore Street, after the girl reported the crime to police Jan. 8. A man and woman also told police Carrillo-Jimenez had confessed the incidents to them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He was formally charged April 3 and pleaded not guilty April 15. He later made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to third-degree child molestation on July 11. A pre-sentence investigation report also was ordered.
“This is an unusual case for a number of reasons,” defense attorney Julie Carlson Straube said Monday in court, adding she hadn’t seen recent cases like this in which the defendant made recompense prior to sentencing. She said Carrillo-Jimenez’s actions included apologizing, moving away from the victim and speaking with a pastor.
Walla Walla County Judge Pro Tem Michael S. Mitchell said Carrillo-Jimenez’s actions “had an impact not just on the victim, but the entire family.”
The sentence included 180 days in jail with 168 days credit for time served, one year of probation, $600 in fines and fees, and no contact with the victim for five years.