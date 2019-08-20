A College Place man who apparently tried stealing from an ATM in May was sentenced Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, 31, failed to appear for his first sentencing date last week, but was caught by police Tuesday and waited in jail for his rescheduled sentencing until Friday.
Madrigal Ledezma allegedly tried breaking into the ATM at 8:33 p.m. May 2 at the Community Bank on Commercial Drive, however, College Place police said he only succeeded in damaging the machine. He was caught on surveillance camera, according to records.
At 3:16 p.m. May 3, officers responded to the 100 block of Southeast 10th Street, and found Madrigal Ledezma and another man, who had a warrant, reports stated. The landlord said the man wouldn’t leave the property, records stated, and was arrested on the warrant, while Madrigal Ledezma was arrested for the ATM incident. However officers also found meth on him, records stated.
He originally was charged with second-degree malicious mischief, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia, but made a bargain with prosecutors and pleaded guilty on July 31 to second-degree malicious mischief.
His sentence Friday included $100 in fines and fees; 30 days in jail, with 20 days credit for time served and 10 days converted to 80 community service hours; one year of community custody; and a chemical dependency evaluation.