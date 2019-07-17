A man serving time in jail was sentenced on another felony charge Monday.
Robert L. Deleon, 26, with no permanent address, was sentenced for first-degree burglary in late January. A second charge of prison riot was dismissed after he made a plea deal with prosecutors.
Judge Scott Wolfram went along with the recommended sentence of 41 months in prison, running concurrently with his sentence in another case. He received 154 days of credit for time served and must pay $500 in fines and fees.
While an inmate at Walla Walla County Jail, Deleon entered inmate Bernardo Fernandez’s cell when several other inmates were assaulting Fernandez on Jan. 8, documents stated. A surveillance camera apparently showed him observing the assault from the cell’s threshold, then entering.
Deleon also allegedly assaulted Fernandez. Another inmate, Chance Wilder, told corrections officers he had kicked Fernandez out of his cell, according to documents.
Monday’s ruling runs concurrently with a 2018 case, in which he was sentenced Friday for first-degree burglary-domestic violence and meth possession.
Seven other charges in that case were dropped when he made a plea deal with prosecutors. The sentence included 41 months in prison on the first charge and 18 on the second, running concurrently, 18 months of community custody, 254 days of credit for time served and $500 in fines and fees.
He has had several other cases in Walla Walla County.