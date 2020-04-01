A man accused of forgery pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court to more than a year in prison.
Elijah D. Manson, 30, of Walla Walla, originally was charged with three counts of forgery and first-degree identity theft after he was arrested Nov. 26, 2019.
However, he made an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty March 24 to forgery, while the other three counts were dismissed.
Manson allegedly deposited multiple forged checks in June at Banner Bank on Ninth Avenue. He withdrew $2,035, leaving an account overdrawn by $1,022.81.
Banner Bank’s fraud investigators in August gave police photos from surveillance camera footage, records stated. The footage matched Manson’s driver’s license photo.
His sentence included 14 months in prison with credit for 54 days, running concurrently with another sentence in which he received one year and one day, with credit for 47 days served.
It also included a substance use disorder evaluation and treatment, $2,035 restitution to Banner Bank, $600 in fines and fees in both cases, and one year in community custody.