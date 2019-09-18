A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court for trying to run over a woman he thought parked incorrectly.
Sam R. Castillo, 34, was initially charged with second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle after he allegedly tried running over a woman parked at the Rose Street Safeway at about 10:50 p.m. on June 8. However, the charges to which he pleaded guilty were amended: fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence and hit-and-run-attended vehicle.
The woman said Monday in court she was a mental health counselor and his actions had caused reduced sleep, fewer clients for two weeks, PTSD, and other problems. She said Castillo reminded her of clients she’d seen who were “criminally insane.”
She also mentioned she rarely grocery shopped at night and had taken her son on the night of the crime. Witnesses and the woman told police that night Castillo was yelling obscenities at the victim as she put her groceries in her 2001 Acura. He then revved his 2007 Toyota Camry’s engine, backed up, and drove toward her, records stated. She ducked within her car’s rear passenger door, and Castillo struck the door.
He left the store’s parking lot, records stated, and police found him at his home, after reviewing surveillance video, and arrested him. Both the victim’s and Castillo’s car were damaged, records stated, with more than $750 damage to her vehicle.
He was released from jail on June 11 pending court proceedings.
Castillo’s sentence included 364 days in jail with 320 days suspended, credit for two days served, and 30 days converted to 240 community service hours. The 12 remaining days will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 on a work release basis. His sentence also included $5,727.51 in restitution, fines and fees.