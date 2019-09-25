A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to 14 months in prison for second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and driving under the influence in a deal that dismissed unrelated charges of kidnapping and attempted robbery.
Miguel Angel Reyes Jr., 26, was driving a Chrysler Sebring south on state Route 125 at 5:50 p.m. May 30 when he struck a jersey barrier, drove through a fence and crashed into three parked Nissan Rogues at the O’Brien Chevrolet Nissan car dealership on The Dalles Military Road, according to records.
His original charges in the case were vehicle theft, DUI, and reckless endangerment.
The crash injured Reyes and passenger Bryanna Rea-Arroyo, a 24-year-old Dayton resident who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Washington State Patrol. Reyes and Arroyo were transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
According to court documents, Rea-Arroyo told police Reyes took the car from her when she picked him up at his home earlier that day. He then insisted on going to the Taj Food Mart in Milton-Freewater, where they were headed when the collision occurred, records stated.
Responding law enforcement noticed Reyes showing signs of meth use, records stated.
In exchange for Reyes’s guilty plea on the amended charges, prosecutors dismissed charges against him in a separate case involving kidnapping and beating a woman over three days because she owed drug money, which occurred around the same time as the DUI collision. Those charges were first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted robbery and unlawful imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty on June 17. Five other people also have charges relating to that case.
Reyes’s sentence included 14 months in prison minus 114 days already served, to-be-determined restitution, $500 in fines and fees, and no contact with Rea-Arroyo until Sept. 23, 2024.
Reyes has been convicted in Walla Walla County on numerous other charges including meth possession, second-degree attempted rape, second-degree assault and harassment.