A Walla Walla man’s child rape charges were dismissed this week in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Matthew T. Thomas, 32, was charged Sept. 6 with four counts of third-degree child rape, after he was arrested the day before. He pleaded not guilty Sept. 16.
Thomas allegedly raped a now-15-year-old girl he knew on four occasions, records stated, and the girl became pregnant the last time in March. However, she allegedly had an abortion, records stated.
The girl told police “she was embarrassed and thought it was her fault because she didn’t say no,” records stated. “She told her mother, but her mother blamed her.”
On Tuesday, the case was dismissed without prejudice because “the state would be unable to prove each element of each crime beyond a reasonable doubt due to the victim’s lack of cooperation,” records stated.
Since the case’s dismissal was without prejudice, charges may be refiled in the future.