A Walla Walla man has been accused of impersonating an officer, forgery and drug possession.
John S. Gertsch Jr., 30, was arrested April 9 for reportedly violating release conditions on charges stemming from forgery. He then also received impersonation charges.
A Gesa Credit Union employee told Walla Walla police on Dec. 27, 2019, Gertsch tried cashing a $75 cashier’s check he said was paid to the order of his girlfriend. However, the person whose name was on the check turned out to be the bank worker.
Gertsch fled when the employee told him the check was written out to her.
Photos were obtained Jan. 21 of Gertsch leaving the bank and his truck. The image of Gertsch matched his driver’s license photo, records stated. Bank workers also positively identified him from photos. Police found him at his home on Wellington Avenue the same day and arrested him.
When they searched him, they found a substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. He was later released from Walla Walla County Jail.
Police also learned Gertsch was involved in a small fender-bender in November 2019 in the Walmart parking lot.
According to College Place Police Department reports, after Gertsch collided with another vehicle, he allegedly showed the other driver a badge in his wallet and told her he was an undercover detective spying on people and vehicles in the parking lot.
The two exchanged information, and he told the woman he “ran her license plate and she was good to go.” The information he had provided her matched his identification.
When officers went to his home Jan. 28 to ask about the incident he eventually told them the badge was his from U.S. Navy Security Forces, and the woman might have seen it when he opened his wallet.
Gertsch's first court appearance for this case was April 10, and his bond was set at $10,000.